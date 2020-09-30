A man who was initially arrested earlier this month has now been charged in connection with the shooting earlier this month of two deputies from Los Angeles County.

According to the Associated Press, attempted murder charges have now been filed against 36-year-old Deonte Lee Murray, who is said to have been arrested two weeks ago in an unrelated carjacking case. A report from a regional NBC outlet adds that Murray had pleaded not guilty in the aforementioned carjacking case and wasn't expected back in court until late October. On Wednesday morning, however, he was "suddenly ordered to court."

The deputies were inside their squad car when a person approached and discharged a handgun through the passenger-side window. At the time of the shooting, the deputies—a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who have not been named in reports—were parked at a Metro station in the Compton area. Both have since been released from the hospital after sustaining head wounds during the shooting, which took place on Sept. 12.

In a statement, a rep for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said that prosecutors have recommended that bail be set at $6.15 million. Murray faces two counts each of "willful, deliberate, and premeditated attempted murder of a peace officer and possession of a firearm by a felon."

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva spoke about the shooting-related charges during a press conference on Wednesday.

"These acts, and that day, I will not forget it and it represents the worst in humanity and it shocked the whole nation," Villanueva said. "And that evening, I said 'We will find this man' and I can report today we have found our suspect. the worst of humanity was followed by the best of humanity."