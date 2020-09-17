Curfews could reportedly be put in place across London to help combat a second wave of COVID-19, according to the London director of Public Health England.

Local lockdown restrictions have already been put into action in the North East of England amid the "concerning rise" in coronavirus cases, and London might be next in line.

Addressing the House of Commons today, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "The battle against coronavirus is not over," while labelling local lockdowns a "vital line of defence" against the virus.

Restrictions have now been put into place in Northumberland, North Tyneside, South Tyneside, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Gateshead, Sunderland and County Durham, impacting two million people in the North East. The new regulations will include no mixing between households and a 10pm curfew for hospitality and entertainment venues.

The Evening Standard reports that Londoners have now been asked to "pull together" to reduce an anticipated "surge is cases" by Professor Kevin Fenton, London director of Public Health England.

Fenton said that "about 10 London boroughs have coronavirus rates of some 30 cases per 100,000", and that "young people in the capital are fuelling the rise, though there are also other factors", meaning that similar restrictions could be put in place throughout the capital.

Outlining the requirements to stop the spread of the disease, Fenton continued: "As we move into the winter period, when it's inevitable that we will see an increase in cases, that vigilance and that commitment is really going to be required from all of us whatever age, whatever background, wherever you are in the city — we need to pull together."