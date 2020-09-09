No longer content to stay out of the cereal wars, Little Debbie is partnering up with Kellogg's to bring us "Oatmeal Creme Pie Cereal." The move is intended to honor the 60th anniversary of the iconic snack and, oh, also to make money.

Rumors spread throughout cereal social media over the weekend, after the IG account @CandyHunting posted an image of the future box, along with a caption that said the new product was coming to store shelves in December.

On Tuesday, the news was confirmed by Little Debbie on its Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts:

Though Oatmeal Creme Pies aren't exactly the most sophisticated food on the market (oatmeal cookie + frosting...got it) the company did go ahead and describe the cereal as "crispy oatmeal puffs with a cream coating."

Kellogg's told Delish that a 9.1-ounce box will retail for $3.99, while a 14.5-ounce box will go for $5.69.

This latest breakfast news comes just a few months after Dunkin' announced it was teaming with Post to sell two new cereals based on popular drinks from its stores. For those averse to clicking links, those were cereals based on the Caramel Macchiato and Mocha Latte.

Note that Post had also previously combined with Hostess to put out cereals based on Twinkies and Honey Buns.

As reported by USA TODAY, breakfast has seen a resurgence during the coronavirus, as people have flocked to comfort food in a period of profound discomfort.

Citing other companies honing in on the territory previously dominated by Tony the Tiger and *thinks for five seconds* Smacks frog, USA TODAY writes that Kraft has changed the name of Macaroni & Cheese Dinner to Macaroni & Cheese Breakfast. B&G Foods said they're coming out with "Cinnadust Seasoning Blend." Hershey's will launch a new snack cake in December they'll market as a midmorning snack. And fast-food dynamos McDonald's and Taco Bell have expanded their breakfast rollouts.

Good times for the breakfast people, bad times for everyone else. It's almost enough to make you wonder: