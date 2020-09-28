GoFundMe has announced it will allow users to request a refund for any money given to the Black Lives Matter Greater Atlanta (BLMGA) campaign following the announcement of Sir Maejor Page's arrest.

In a statement shared on Friday, the Cleveland division of the FBI—in conjunction with the Toledo Resident Agency and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio—announced that 32-year-old Tyree Conyers-Page had been taken into custody at his home "without incident."

Back in April, a complaint was filed with the bureau’s National Threat Operations Center in which it was alleged that Page had been engaged in fraudulently using a Black Lives Matter non-profit organization "by way of misrepresentations and by posing as a Black Lives Matter leader." From that point, an investigation was launched that ultimately discovered that Page had operated the BLMGA social media page and set it up as a non-profit that took donations.

Page is alleged to have spent over $200,000 in donations on personal items. Prior to the arrest, Page is said to have used a debit card linked to a BLMGA bank account on dining, tailored suits, furniture, and more. He is also alleged to have used the BLMGA account to purchase a residence and "adjacent vacant lot" in Toledo for $112,000. Earlier this month, Page is alleged to have used a personal account in his name to take a transfer of BLMGA funds in order to buy a pistol and two rifles.

GoFundMe, meanwhile, has since removed BLMGA-related fundraisers and banned Page from using the platform in the future. In a statement to WSB-TV, a GoFundMe rep noted that such fraud on the platform is a rare occurrence.

"Campaigns with misuse are very rare, and we take all complaints very seriously," the rep said. "Our team is working with law enforcement and assisting them in the investigation."

Page's charges include one count of wire fraud and two counts of money laundering.