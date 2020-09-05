Donald Trump’s belief that systemic racism isn’t an issue in the U.S. has led him to instruct federal agencies to stop diversity and racial sensitivity training.

In a memo to government agencies, he called such sessions “divisive, anti-American propaganda” and said that he’s become aware that millions of dollars of taxpayers’ money have financed these “trainings,” BBC reports. He added that these teachings lead to displeasure in the workforce.

The memo arrives amid protests fighting institutional racism and police violence.

In another two-page document from the Office of Management and Budget, Director Russell Vought spoke directly to heads of federal executive departments and agencies.

“All agencies are directed to begin to identify all contracts or other agency spending related to any training on 'critical race theory,' 'white privilege,' or any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either (1) that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or (2) that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil,” it says.

The document continues, saying, “according to press reports, employees across the Executive Branch have been required to attend trainings where they are told that 'virtually all White people contribute to racism' or where they are required to say that they 'benefit from racism.'”

Vought again points to the press reports, saying that some of the training sessions “have further claimed that there is racism embedded in the belief that America is the land of opportunity or the belief that the most qualified person should receive a job.”

“These types of 'trainings' not only run counter to the fundamental beliefs for which our Nation has stood since its inception, but they also engender division and resentment within the Federal workforce.”

It’s uncertain what reports Vought is alluding to or what motivated the document. Still, these sessions have been flagged by the Discovery Institute, a conservative non-profit think tank based in Seattle.

One of its research fellows, Chris Rufo, recently told Fox News that the U.S. Department of Treasury has begun such training, which have included “teaching employees that white people uphold America's system of racism, and sending white male executives to mandatory training in which they write letters of apology to minorities,” the BBC reports.