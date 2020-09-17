An Alaskan dentist who was filmed riding a hoverboard while performing a patient's procedure has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

According to Anchorage Daily News, Seth Lookhart received his sentenced Monday, about eight months after he was convicted of 46 felony counts of Medicaid fraud as well as embezzlement, reckless endangerment, and illegal practice of dentistry. Lookhart gained national attention after he was seen in a video extracting a sedated patient's tooth while on a hoverboard. The 2016 footage, which was taken by one of Lookhart's employees, shows the dentist on the device as he quickly removes a tooth with forceps. He then rides the hoverboard into the hallway before raising his hands in the air. The video was reportedly taken without the patient's consent.

ADN reports charges were filed against Lookhart in 2017, after his former employee told authorities he was increasing profits by using intravenous sedation on Medicaid patients rather than a less costly anesthesia. Because IV sedation isn't covered by Medicaid, Lookhart and his former office manager Shauna Cranford were able to bill "nearly $2 million in unjustified IV sedation expenses."

Lookhart is also accused of devising a scheme to cut off his former partners at his medical practice. He allegedly billed Medicaid under a different provider ID and then had the money sent directly to his residence. According to Alaskan officials, the stunt cost his ex-partners about $250,000 to $350,000.

Prosecutors also want Lookhart to pay $2.2 million in restitution for the fraud and embezzlement charges; a judge will consider that order at a hearing later this month.