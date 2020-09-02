New wildfires in California burned thousands of acres in a single day on Sunday.

By Sunday night, the Zogg Fire in Shasta County and the Glass Fire in Napa County had burned nearly 10,000 acres after being confirmed to have started earlier that day. A CNN report filed Monday states that—according to Sunday night estimates—the Zogg Fire had burned 7,000 acres while the Glass Fire had burned 2,500 acres.

In a press release dated Sept. 27, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection—known as CalFire—said there have been more than 8,100 wildfires since the beginning of 2020. Those fires, the agency added, have now burned nearly 4 million acres in California alone. Additionally, there have been 26 deaths and more than 7,000 structures destroyed.

The new fires have resulted in thousands more being evacuated from their homes. For full evactuation info, as well as for continually updated details on fire containment, please refer to the CalFire site.

Last week, California Governor Gavin Newsom—noting the presence of "record heatwaves" and "record wildfires"—announced that every new car sold in the state will be an emission-free vehicle by 2035. "Climate change is real," Newsom said in a statement. "The time for action is now."

Newsom added that it's integral for the state to put its market power to good use by hopefully inspiring other states to take similar action, and soon.