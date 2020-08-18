Though simply ignoring him and carrying on with making sure you'll be ready to participate this November is quite arguably the more sound option here, the next few hundred words or so will be spent on Trump's reaction to Michelle Obama's speech at the opening night of the social distancing-friendly Democratic National Convention.

As expected, the man perhaps best known for fumbling a pandemic to the tune of tens of thousands of lives lost took to Twitter and a press conference to share his predictable bile.

"She was over her head and frankly she should have made the speech live, which she didn't do," Trump told reporters on Tuesday. "She taped it." Trump also mentioned the strong reviews Michelle Obama received for the speech, again making clear that basically anything about either Barack or Michelle Obama is the subject of obsession for him.

Elsewhere, he said he "wouldn't even be" in the White House now were it not for Barack Obama having done what the former steak salesman believes was a "bad job." And if he weren't in the White House now, Trump added, he would instead be "building buildings some place and having a good time."

These remarks, which we could just as easily all just to ignore, are similar to tweets Trump shared on Tuesday. Both instances of Trumpism were met with critical dissection, including from those pointing out that Trump had inadvertently highlighted his own administration's pandemic failures amid his comments against Michelle:

Key moments from the former FLOTUS' speech included directly criticizing Trump for his not even half-assed approach to calming and uniting the country amid coronavirus concerns, as well as calling on Americans to take seriously the current administration's efforts at voter suppression.

"Let me be as honest and clear as I possibly can," she said in the speech, which aired during the closing moments of the DNC's first day. "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is."



Under Trump's watch, there are now 5.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S.