Three teenagers who were in the middle of running from the cops ended up hopping a wall at Trump's notoriously gauche Mar-a-Lago resort.

According to authorities, the three 15-year-old boys appeared to not be aware of where they had ended up.

"They had no idea where they were," Palm Beach Police spokesperson Michael Ogrodnick said on Wednesday, per CBS News.

The teens are said to have first been sitting in a parked car early Friday morning at a location approximately two miles north of the resort. According to a police report on the incident, a Palm Beach cop saw the teens and proceeded to flip on his overhead lights, at which point the car is said to have "sped south toward" the Mar-a-Lago property.

During the short drive, the teens reportedly saw a second cop in the middle of an unrelated traffic stop ahead of them, presumably (albeit wrongly) assuming that the officer was actually in that position as part of an attempt to catch them. This is the moment, per police, that the car was quickly brought to a stop, with the teens swiftly exiting the vehicle and jumping a nearby Mar-a-Lago in an apparent effort to hide on the property.

From there, cops surrounded the area and utilized both a helicopter and a cop dog while searching the property. The three teens were quickly arrested on the grounds of the resort, where they had also dumped a backpack containing a loaded "mini AK-47." While the teens claim they do not own the gun and had merely "found it," they were reported—at least at the time of this writing—to be held at a regional juvenile detention facility. They are now facing charges including trespass with a firearm, burglary with a firearm, and resisting arrest without violence.

Trump was not on the property at the time of the incident.