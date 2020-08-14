COVID-19 regulations continue to be a point of contention as a teenager in Baton Rouge, Louisiana was reportedly attacked for following guidelines.

According to the local ABC affiliate, 17-year-old Kelsy Wallace was working as the hostess at Chili's on Sunday when a group of 13 people requested to be seated. Wallace sat six of the guests at one table but couldn't seat the rest due to restrictions set by her boss.

"My general manager tells us we're not supposed to sit a table over six because of the coronavirus," Wallace said.

The group started to grow upset, forcing Wallace to seek out her manager. After two unsuccessful attempts, the altercation turned violent.

"She pushed me. And when she pushed me, all I knew was to push her back. I reacted. That's when her and her daughters, they all came," Wallace recalled. "And they're grown women. I'm 17-years-old. They're like, 20, 30, and the woman that pushed me looked like she was 40. So I'm standing there, they're on me, beating me. I'm standing there trying to hit them, trying to get all of them off me. And the lady she takes a wet floor sign and slams it in my eye. And I had blood rushing everywhere."

The attack resulted in Wallace receiving five stitches above her eye. She also had a large chunk of her hair ripped out during the fight.

"As I'm laying on the bed, this keeps replaying in my head. I couldn't believe that. I couldn't believe I'm trying to work and this happened to me," she continued.

Wallace went on to explain that no one came to her aid, claiming the manager let the suspects "walk out" of the Chili's after the fight. Surveillance footage from the altercation was obtained by authorities and Wallace filed a police report. Per the police, three women—Tammy Dabney, Rodneka Dabney, and Erica Dabney—have since been apprehended in connection with the attack but the investigation is still open.

"I want them in jail. I don't think they should get away with this," Wallace said before stating that she will not return to her hostess job.

Tammy Dabney was booked on aggravated second degree battery charges while the other suspects were arrested on counts of disturbing the peace and simple battery.

As of Wednesday, Chili's Brinker International parent company has not issued a statement. Chili's on Constitution Avenue did reveal that it is following the state coronavirus suggestions. A GoFundMe has been created to support Wallace and her family; it's nearing $40,000 after setting an original goal of $10,000.