New York University students, understandably, haven't exactly been thrilled with how their food needs have been handled during the social distancing era.

Out-of-state students, as detailed in this regional NBC report, are presently quarantined in their dorms and have been receiving a supply of brown-bagged meals. However, as students' public complaints make clear, the food delivery process is one hell of a mess. In response, students have taken to social media to share their harrowing experiences with the NYU approach to sustenance:

Despite tuition to NYU and schools like it being famously ridiculous, some students are reporting they've received just a single meal to get them through an entire day. Others, meanwhile, have pointed out the university's struggles with accurately honoring dietary restrictions.

NYU spokesperson John Beckman has since addressed these concerns, which notably resulted in money being raised for affected students, much of which appears to have been passed to underprivileged NYU students who aren't able to rely on expensive delivery apps in lieu of school-provided meals.

"We are aware of the students' complaints, which are valid," Beckman said on Thursday. "This is a never-before-tried operation for us and our food vendor, Chartwells … There are over 2,600 students quarantining in our residence halls, and every day they are supposed to get three decent meals. Nearly 20 percent of the meals are specialized (kosher, vegan, halal, etc.). But it is vital to get it right, and we are disappointed in Chartwells's management of the quarantine meals process."

As part of a joint effort in correcting these issues, Beckman said, a number of new measures are being put into motion including the addition of a meal-making shift to ensure earlier delivery, upping the total staff numbers, bringing on an additional food service provider, and more.