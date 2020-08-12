Kanye West may be still going ahead with his bid for the presidency, but a new poll indicates that he's not exactly getting a lot of support from Black voters.

Politco reports that Ye, who has faced accusations of running a spoiler campaign, only garnered two percent support among registered Black voters in a new Politco/Morning Consult poll. Notably, support for Kanye was also at two percent overall, while Biden garnered 49 percent and Trump 40 percent. Even "no opinion" ranked higher than Kanye at 9 percent.

The narrative that his campaign could take Black voters away from Biden, then, would appear largely incorrect if this poll is anything to go by. While he has notably received support from the likes of Nick Cannon and DaBaby, it doesn't appear to have done much to sway the Black vote.

Kanye has faced a lot of criticism after it was revealed that numerous Republicans have stepped in to personally help with his campaign, pushing the theory that his run is nothing more than a "spoiler campaign" to siphon votes away from Joe Biden. During a recent interview, Kanye said he was "walking" for President, and when asked if he was running as a spoiler since it was mathematically impossible for him to win, he replied, "I'm not going to argue with you."

When asked about possibly assisting Ye's campaign, Trump said that while he "get[s] along with him very well," he added he's "not involved" with his campaign.

To add more fuel to that theory, both TMZ and the New York Times report that Kanye privately met with Trump's son-in-law and White House staffer Jared Kushner last week. The two met face-to-face in Colorado, but the details regarding their meeting remain scarce. Addressing the report on Twitter, Kanye wrote, "I'm willing to do a live interview with the New York Time about my meeting with Jared where we discussed Dr Claude Anderson's book Powernomics."