Weird flex but OK.

The New York Post reports the Israeli jewelry company Yvel received a request to make the most expensive face covering in the world. At $1.5 million, they accomplished just that with an 18-karat white gold mask decorated with 3,600 white and black diamonds. This gaudy creation has been fitted with N99 filters, expected to filter out at least 99 percent of airborne particles.

"Money maybe doesn't buy everything, but if it can buy a very expensive COVID-19 mask and the guy wants to wear it and walk around and get the attention, he should be happy with that," Yvel owner and designer Isaac Levy said of the unidentified buyer, who has only been described as a "Chinese businessman living in the United States."

Weighing in at 270 grams, or just over half a pound, this mask sacrifices practicality in favor of being ostentatious. Despite the over-the-top inquiry, Levy is appreciative of the opportunity, especially at a time where nearly every business is struggling to stay afloat. "I am happy that this mask gave us enough work for our employees to be able to provide their jobs in very challenging times like these times right now," he said.