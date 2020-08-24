While it's difficult to imagine throwing down money on a new iPhone at the moment, it's easy to get swept up in the hype surrounding alleged leaked images and related pre-release theorizing, all of which is par for the course at this point in Apple history.

The current wave of reactionary takes comes amid a storm of rumors, including—per this Forbes report from Gordon Kelly—the belief among many that Apple could be prepping a live unveiling of some sort for Sept. 10.

Kelly's report, which includes a hat tip to the reliable sleuths over at 9to5Mac, also breaks down the arguments from those have pushed back against the possible release date's likelihood. As you may recall, Apple had previously suggested a delay, though mentions of a delay could have solely been in relation to matters of supply and not an indicator of any altered launch plans.

A MacRumors report published on Monday, meanwhile, explores the possibility that Apple could either choose to delay the launch of the iPhone 12 Pro or opt for a different display due to supply chain problems surrounding the 120Hz option.

As it stands now, the new generation of iPhone is projected to include four new devices, with the higher-end models (in possible 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes) boasting a triple-lens 3D camera. Per the most recent additions to MacRumors' continually updated iPhone 12 rundown page, the starting price for the latest fleet of Apple phones could be $649 for a 5.4-inch iPhone 12.

Of course, none of this—including the alleged leaked design photos that are the subject of stove jokes and the return of trypophobia warnings excerpted below—has been confirmed by Tim Cook and company. Still, there's no harm in joining the anticipatory riffing, not to mention the lamenting from those who are understandably still a few iPhone generations behind: