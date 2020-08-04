The FDA’s list of potentially deadly hand sanitizers surpassed 100 products, as the agency continues to warn consumers.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration created a list tracking hand sanitizers containing methanol, which is “a substance often used to create fuel and antifreeze that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin as well as life-threatening when ingested.”

The list expanded to 77 products in July and now includes 101 hazardous sanitizers. In addition to methanol, the FDA is also warning consumers of products with insufficient levels of alcohol, according to CNN.

"FDA test results show certain hand sanitizers have concerningly low levels of ethyl alcohol or isopropyl alcohol, which are active ingredients in hand sanitizer products," the agency said in a statement. "The agency urges consumers not to use these subpotent products and has expanded its list to include subpotent hand sanitizers, in addition to hand sanitizers that are or may be contaminated with methanol."

Many of these products are manufactured in Mexico and have been distributed at major retailers in response to growing demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The side effects of using some of these toxic hand sanitizers can include nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or death.

"Consumers must also be vigilant about which hand sanitizers they use, and for their health and safety we urge consumers to immediately stop using all hand sanitizers on the FDA's list of dangerous hand sanitizer products," FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn said in a statement last month.

Below is a list of some of the brands to avoid. Check out the full do-not-use list on the FDA’s website here.