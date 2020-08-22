Donald Trump has been ordered to pay $44,100 in attorney fees to Stormy Daniels—the adult film actress who claims she had an affair with the president between 2006 and 2007.

According to CNN, the Superior Court in Los Angeles ruled Daniels—legal name Stephanie Clifford—was entitled to legal fees stemming from her 2018 lawsuit against Trump. Daniels first sued POTUS in an attempt to be released from a $130,000 nondisclosure agreement, which she had signed in 2016 with Trump's former personal attorney Michael Cohen. The suit was ultimately dismissed because the president's legal team decided not to enforce the NDA.

Although the lawsuit never made it to court, Judge Robert Broadbelt III ruled Daniels was entitled to legal fees because she was the "prevailing party." Trump's lawyers have argued the president was not responsible for covering the fees because Daniels could not prove Trump was involved with NDA. Trump was reportedly identified as "David Dennison" in the hush-money agreement, but Judge Broadbelt said there was enough evidence to support the claims that the president was involved in the deal. He pointed to the fact that Trump had reimbursed Cohen for the aforementioned $130,000.

Daniels claims she and Trump had an affair shortly after first lady Melania Trump gave birth to their son, Barron. Trump has consistently denied the allegations.