Though it surely goes without saying, particularly during a pandemic, it's worth constant reiteration that those who treat fast food employees like dirt are among the worst people on this doomed planet.

A viral video you may or may not have seen presented on your timeline under the asshole-mocking title "Burger King Kevin" shows a 21-year-old man, identified by TMZ as Austin Addison, berating a Burger King employee at the counter of a Pennsylvania area location of the fast food restaurant before ultimately slapping him and exiting the scene.

The video, as seen above, begins in the middle of the customer's shouted comments about how an unnamed person was engaging in "robbery and stealing stuff." The man then appears to reference another Burger King employee who's not seen in the video, telling the employee at the counter before slapping him that "she needs to get the fuck out here before I get her put in jail for the rest of her life."

Addison has since been charged with harassment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. And while some reports indicated that he had been fired from a job at Harbor Freight Tools due to the incident, a TMZ update clarifies that Addison was already no longer an employee of the company at the time of the Burger King slap. Earlier reports also alleged that Addison had used racist language during the incident, though the viral clip doesn't appear to include this.

In short, fuck this guy.