Another so-called "Karen" video is making the rounds, albeit one that is far more disturbing than your usual fare. This one stems from an incident that took place in a Chipotle parking lot in the Oakland County area of Michigan.

The disturbing footage shows a white woman, nicknamed by several people on Twitter as a "Karen" due to recent events, pulling a gun on a Black woman and her 15-year-old daughter.

"Before I could walk into Chipotle, this woman was coming out, and I had moved [out of] the way so she can walk out," Makayla Green told Detroit News of what allegedly kicked off the heated exchange. "She bumped me, and I said, 'Excuse you.' And then she started cussing me out and saying things like I was invading her personal space."

From there, as seen in additional footage, an argument broke out that also involved a man who was in the same vehicle as the so-called "Karen." In that clip, she can be heard disagreeing with the assessment that she's racist.

According to Takelia Hill, the mother, she then thought the driver of the vehicle was going to hit them when backing out of the parking space. Hill said she alerted the woman and the driver, at which point the woman re-emerged from the vehicle with a gun drawn.

"Back the fuck up!" the "Karen" is seen telling Hill and her daughter.

According to Detroit News, a police officer of some sort ultimately got involved. And in a tweeted update from @makaysmith10, who shared footage of the woman to Twitter, police are claimed to have taken the weapons away but declined to do further. A police press conference is set for Thursday.