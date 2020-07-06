British theatres, museums, music venues and other cultural spaces have been promised a huge cash injection of £1.5bn from the government to prevent collapse.

The temporary closure of the venues caused by COVID-19 led to hundreds of theatres planning mass redudancies; it was also found that 350,000 people in the recreation and leisure industries have been furloughed since the pandemic began in March of this year.

After facing scrutinity about his handling of the arts/entertainment sector, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the cultural industry is the "beating heart" of the UK.

Annoncing the pretty brilliant news, Boris Johnson said: "From iconic theatre and musicals, mesmerising exhibitions at our world-class galleries to gigs performed in local basement venues, the UK's cultural industry is the beating heart of this country. This money will help safeguard the sector for future generations, ensuring arts groups and venues across the UK can stay afloat and support their staff whilst their doors remain closed and curtains remain down."

With UK landmarks such as the Royal Albert Hall recently stating that they would go under if they didn't recieve funding, this has come at the right time. The money will be split throughout England, made up of £270 million in loans, £880m in grants, and £100m targeted at the support of English Heritage and national cultural institutions in England.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be granted £97m, £59m and £33m respectively, with a whopping £120m being put towards the restart of construction on cultural infrastructure and heritage construction projects that have been interupted by COVID-19.

The regulations of the reopneing of the performing arts sector are currently under discussion in the House of Commons, with it being understood that the industry will kick start again soon, but behind closed doors.

Further announcements from the government are expected in the coming days, but let's just hope this cash injection will be enough.