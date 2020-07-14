With COVID-19 woes showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, it's safe to say that delivery apps will remain a frequent source of temporary solace in many homes across the U.S.

And while not every region in the country has easy access to the heavenly gifts of modernity that are alcohol and weed delivery options, virtually everywhere can tap into the food sector via a variety of services that had already proven their worth prior to the pandemic.

One such option, of course, is Uber Eats. And on Tuesday, the app's team unveiled its second annual Uber Eats Cravings Report to give those interested a "snapshot of the most popular, the most surprising, and some of the most unique" requests that have come in over the last 12 months. Unique to this edition of the report, however, is a focus on quarantine era trends.

Highlighted "quarantine trends" include so-called "picky eaters," commendable use of manners, specific topping requests, random acts of kindness, and more.

App users in Connecticut, Georgia, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Nevada are said to be responsible for adding more special instructions to their orders than other states. States determined to be on the opposite end of the spectrum—i.e. a low amount of special requests—include Delaware, Vermont, Wyoming, Utah, and North Dakota.

Montana, Vermont, Oregon, Idaho, and Washington are named as the most polite states, a trait the Uber Eats team characterizes as simply saying "please" and "thank you" the most when typing out order instructions.

Also notable among the quarantine-specific stats is the fact that requests for extra sauce, sauce on the side, no onion, and no cucumber increased the most amid the COVID-19 era. Meanwhile, requests for no bacon, extra crispy, and dressing on the side decreased the most. The most popular "no" items were onions, tomatoes, pickles, ice, and jalapeños. And items that saw the most popularity with regards to requests for more include sauce, ranch, cheese, spice, and honey mustard.

For the full report from Uber Eats, which also includes a rundown of the "most unique" requests on the platform, head here.