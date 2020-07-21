Trump, pictured above mid-petulance, now says wearing a mask—a protective coronavirus measure that he and his followers have vehemently rejected for months—is a "patriotic" act.

In a tweet that offensively referred to the pandemic as "the Invisible China Virus," Trump told his followers that "many people say" that wearing a protective face covering is "patriotic." As you might have guessed, he then deemed himself the most patriotic person in existence, whatever that means, and shared a photo of himself wearing a mask.

Previously, Trump—save for one photographed exception—has avoided wearing face masks in public. He's also previously mocked Joe Biden for wearing them by way of retweeting a Fox News host back in May.

Unfortunately and predictably, the failed steak salesman was seen hours after his remark wearing no mask while chatting people up in his D.C. hotel. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Tuesday that Trump is tested for the virus "multiple times" every day and is in fact "the most tested man in America."

Health experts, meanwhile, have long been urging the general public to please do the right (and quite simple) thing by rocking a face mask as part of an effort to slow down the spread of the virus. In fact, earlier this month, the CDC reminded everyone that masks were an essential part in the battle against COVID-19 by way of an editorial published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Speaking on the importance of masks, as well as everyone's individual responsibility for making them an easy part of everyday life for the foreseeable future, CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said "we are not defenseless against COVID-19" if guidelines are followed.

On Tuesday, Trump is expected to resume what was once a frequent occurrence: coronavirus news briefings. Per CNN, however, it's not clear whether task force members will be a part of Tuesday's briefing.