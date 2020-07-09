Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Dame Cressida Dick has publicly apologised to Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams for an unprovoked stop-and-search she endured from police.

A video of Bianca and her partner being pulled out of their car by police went viral over the weekend, showing the athlete being handcuffed and separated from her 3-month-old son.

The event occurred in Maida Vale, London, and following her confrontation, Bianca has accused the officers of racially profiling her and her partner.

During the confrontation, nothing incriminating was found by police and no arrests were made, however the Met said the search was undertaken by officers patrolling the area in response to a rise in violence involving deadly weapons.

After two reviews took place from the police's directorate of professional standards, coincidentally, no misconduct was found by its officers, however after the scrutiny the police have faced from the public, they decided to voluntarily refer themselves to the police watchdog.

In a statement, Dame Cressida said: "Yesterday, two of my officers spoke on our behalf to Ms Williams, and I think all of us watching could empathise with somebody who is stopped in a vehicle, who has a young child in the back, who does not probably know what exactly is going on, and is subsequently found, together with her partner, not to be carrying anything illicit... Every time we see a video that is of concern, we review them. We see if there are any lessons learned. My senior officer has said... I'm sorry to Ms Williams for the distress, it has clearly caused her, and I say that, too. So, if there are lessons to be learned from it, we will learn them, and I'm looking at handcuffing as a specific issue."

Cressida has also set up a new "oversight group" which looks into the use of force by police who are on duty.