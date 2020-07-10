Grime star Stormzy has spoken out on the current Black Lives Matter movement.



The Croydon-born MC recently participated in a benefit by Good Guys Decorating, which sees premium decoration charges being paid by clients to provide free decorating for people in need.

His first stop was 15-year-old Ishae's house in Croydon, to decorate his bedroom.

While featuring in the decorating scheme filmed by the BBC, Stormzy commented on the recent Black Lives Matter movement. "If we weren't oppressed, we wouldn't be shouting, we would just be living our lives," he said. "I want you to understand that we're not just crying or just shouting, acting like only black lives matter: that this is a real pain."

He added: "This ain't some sort of trend. This is real life and this has been our reality for hundreds, thousands of years."

Big Mikey also explained why he deleted his social media platforms in February, saying: "I don't need to consume that much. I feel like you've got to protect the mental [health]."

Imagine coming home from school to find Stormzy decorating your bedroom. That’s what happened to 15-year-old Ishae. 😂🖌️🎤 pic.twitter.com/sXQDICH4Sq — BBC London (@BBCLondonNews) July 9, 2020

This latest gesture follows Stormzy's £10 million pledge to combat racial injustice in the UK.