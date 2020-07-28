The NFL continues to raise awareness about police brutality and systematic racism with its latest PSA.

On Tuesday, the NFL premiered a PSA focused on the death of 22-year-old Stephon Clark. Clark was fatally shot in his grandmother's backyard in March 2018 by Sacramento, California police officers. The police were called to the area because of a disturbance and claimed to have shot Clark because they thought he was armed. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Clark only had a cellphone in his possession.

The new PSA is narrated by Stephon’s mother, Se’Quette Clark, and is part of the NFL's joint venture with Roc Nation, The Responsibility Program. This falls under the NFL's Inspire Change initiative which is a platform that the NFL and its players use to help eliminate systematic barriers. The Inspire Change was one of the initiatives that are being manned by Roc Nation since the company joined forces with the NFL in January. This PSA also follows similar messages highlighting Botham Jean, Danroy “DJ” Henry, and others.

"With sincerity and gratitude, I would like to thank Roc Nation and the NFL for choosing to honor the life of my son, Stephon Clark, who was unjustly stolen from us on March 18, 2018 by Sac PD officers Terrence Mercadal and Jared Robinet who are still employed and patrolling our streets," Se’Quette Clark said in a statement. "As a mother, I can't help the immense feeling of pride; knowing my son's life will affect so many people for generations to come."

Watch the NFL's The Responsibility Program PSA for Stephon Clark above.