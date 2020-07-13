Pregnant YouTube star, Nicole Thea, has died at the age of 24 with her unborn child.

The family of the London-based personality confirmed her death via an Instagram post to her followers on Sunday.

"To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," the caption reads.

The family went on to explain that Thea and her boyfriend, Global Boga, had prepared pre-schedule YouTube videos that he will allow to air. She announced that she was pregnant in April. Earlier this month, she appeared to be optimistic about her final month in pregnancy calling for "a month full of happiness, health and financial abundance."

Thea's cause of death has not been revealed, but her family is asking that fans respect their privacy as they grieve through this difficult time.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened," the captioned continued. "Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven. Xxx."