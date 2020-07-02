A Nazi-sympathizer living in Oklahoma shot a woman several times as she attempted to remove a swastika flag outside his home.

NBC reports that Alexander John Feaster is now being held in Garfield County Jail after being arrested on charges of assault, battery with a deadly weapon, and shooting with intent to kill. Feaster is known in his community for his passion for the fascist group.

“I know the whole town doesn't like him," Garfield County Sheriff Jody Helm told NBC. This was reportedly not the first time locals have attempted to remove offensive flags from outside Feaster’s home.

“His flags got stolen a couple times when he first put them out, but nothing ever came of it. This is the first time it’s ever come to violence,” a neighbor told KTLA 5. “He’s been out mowing neighbors’ yards and just smiling and waving at everyone.”

Local authorities found the 26-year-old woman in a ditch suffering from three to five bullet wounds. She was later identified as Kyndal McVey.

An affidavit filed to the court in Garfield county describes the following scene: “A white female, identified as Kyndal, run up to the residence and pull the Nazi flag down to the west side of the porch. Kyndal took the flag and ran back toward the residence...I also observed a white male, identified as Alexander Feaster, exit the front door to his residence...with a large AR platform rifle on a sling and at the ready."

McVey reportedly tried to take down the flag after leaving a nearby party with friends. "Without warning, Feaster opened fire on Kyndal as she was running away from the residence. On the video footage, it appeared that Feaster fired approximately 7-8 shots very rapidly,” the affidavit reads. “Several of these rounds striking Kyndal. It is important to note that Kyndal did not appear to be in any way, a threat to Feaster due to her obviously running away from his residence with only a flag in her hand."

Fortunately McVey is currently in stable condition at OU Medical Center and expected to survive her injuries.

Feaster is scheduled to appear in court on July 9.