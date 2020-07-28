Nando's have annonced that they will be selling their popular chicken and sides at a heavily discounted price throughout August.

As part of the UK government's 'Eat Out to Help Out' scheme, the Peri Peri chicken specialists will slash the price of their items by 50% or more as a way to encourage more people to support the hospitality sector. The deal will be running on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays during the month of August.

As well as the famous quarter chicken from Nando's, diners who eat in the branches will be able to make it a meal with two sides for £3.39. You can upgrade to a half chicken with two sides for £4.90, and a ten-piece peri-peri chicken wing roulette will cost just £4.80. The halloumi sticks and dip starter has been reduced to £1.74, while chicken pittas have been slashed down to £2.95. And for all the veggies out there, the beanie burger will be £2.95.

The Nando's restaurants will still be continuing to work with social distancing measures in place, with customers expected to scan a QR code so staff can alert customers when their tables are ready. The Portuguese-African food chain is working with a limited menu too, ensuring staff aren't overwhelmed with kitchen orders.

A lot of excited Nando's fans took to Twitter to celebrate the news:

the nandos prices for august o my jed🙆🏾‍♂️😍 pic.twitter.com/PwRLJGDQzy — santan af🧃 (@aafzzz6) July 27, 2020

JUST PEEPED THE NEW NANDOS PRICES FOR NEXT MONTH pic.twitter.com/t3zkdA5Dy2 — ratgirl (@akatsucci) July 28, 2020

Nandos is gonna start looking like morleys to me with them prices. — Nicks🧚🏽‍♂️ (@Niiiccoollleee) July 27, 2020

Nandos putting there prices down is not what my bikini body for next year is wanting to hear 🥴 — Jemma Kingsman (@JemmaKingsman) July 27, 2020

See you there!