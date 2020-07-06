Four white employees at a Woodstock, Georgia branch of fast food chain Jimmy John's have been fired after a video showed they made a bread dough noose. In the clip, which has widely been labeled as racist and hateful, the employees can be heard laughing after they made the noose and put it around the neck of one of the participants. The Snapchat video also included a "Happy 4th of July" sticker.

As the video started to circulate on social media over the weekend, Jimmy John's replied to a tweet featuring the video and remarked that "the action seen in this video are completely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand."

In another statement shared on Monday, Jimmy John's wrote, "The actions seen in the video are absolutely unacceptable and do not represent the Jimmy John's brand or the local franchise ownership team."

After the company was made aware of the video, the four employees responsible were fired and the franchise location organized a meeting to "conduct training to help prevent anything like this from ever happening again."

See reactions to the disturbing clip below.