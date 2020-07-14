During a press conference on Monday afternoon the Director for the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, continued with the theme of pleading with Americans to put on a mask to stymie the spread of COVID-19. He said that, if everyone complied with said pleading, then "over the next six weeks we could drive [the virus] into the ground."

The reward for such a proposition certainly seems tantalizing (and relatively easy) for the average citizen (even if it ultimately doesn't work), though it's likely to fall on millions of deaf ears rendering that timeline into an unattainable pipe dream. Maybe it's best ,you know, for your sanity, if you just prep yourself for indefinite lockdown.

Unfortunately you can't pick the time in which you live.

Redfield made these comments during a media session in North Carolina's Mecklenberg County. That county has more than seven times the amount of positive COVID-19 cases as any other county in the state, though the fact that N.C.'s largest city (Charlotte) resides within its borders is an obvious factor.

As noted by Mediaite, Redfield's comments also came on the third straight day in which the U.S. has racked up 60,000+ new positive cases.

At the moment the CDC recommends that "people wear cloth face coverings in public settings and when around people who don’t live in your household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain." But, as of now, there's no requirement.