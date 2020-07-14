Burger King trying to create a greener company and to do so it's starting at the root of its operation, their cows.

CNN Business reported that the fast-food chain is improving the diets of its cattle by adding 100 grams of lemongrass. Adding the lemongrass will help reduce gas which in turn will create a better environment since cow farts are a cause of methane emissions. It is long believed that methane emissions are a key factor in climate change because it traps heat.

cow farts & burps are no laughing matter. they release methane, contributing to climate change. that's why we're working to change our cows' diet by adding lemongrass to reduce their emissions by approximately 33%.

According to Burger King, the new diet plan will cut methane emissions from their cattle by 33% per day. The company says that the new lemongrass-fed beef will be used in Whoppers at locations in Austin, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Portland beginning on Tuesday. The company said the formula is "open source and fairly simple to implement."

Burger King worked with professors from the Autonomous University in Mexico and the University of California, Davis to help create a system where the lemongrass-fed cows would produce less methane.

"If the whole industry, from farmers, meat suppliers, and other brands join us, we can increase scale and collectively help reduce methane emissions that affect climate change," the global chief marketing officer for Restaurant Brands International, Fernando Machado, said in a statement.

The move to incorporate lemongrass-fed cattle comes after Burger King pledged its commitment to eliminated artificial preservatives and other additives from its menu.