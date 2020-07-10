Del Marsh, a Republican member of the Alabama senate whose name state residents will recognize as being synonymous with Trump-like dumbfuckery, would very much enjoy it if more of his constituents could do him a solid by contracting COVID-19.

Despite Dr. Fauci and others cautioning against making any assumption regarding immunity, not to mention the fact that a recent study in Spain brings the possibility of ever achieving it firmly into question, Marsh spouted off some brazen nonsense this week about wishing for a higher number of COVID-19 cases.

"I'm not as concerned as much with the number of cases," Marsh said, as captured by reporter Reshad Hudson. "In fact, quite honestly, I wanna see more people because we start reaching an immunity if more people have it and get through it. I don't want any deaths, as few as possible in the state."

After tossing in some thoughts about the elderly, Marsh elaborated on his stance regarding public health: "I'm not concerned," he said.

Unfortunately, Marsh isn't alone in his marriage to idiocy. Republican leaders across the South, specifically, have continued to peddle COVID-19 denialism while showing a dedication to a do-nothing approach toward containment.

At the time of this writing, the total number of cases in Alabama was soon set to pass 50,000. For the U.S. as a whole, the total number of confirmed cases recently topped 3 million.