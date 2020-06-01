In our continuing coverage of the nation-wide protests to demand justice for the murder of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless other victims of police brutality, we spent another day in Minneapolis where people feel a third degree murder charge for Derek Chauvin is not enough. Over the past two and a half months, as much of our country has lived in quarantine, we’ve witnessed the violent loss of black lives with disturbing frequency. Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd have died at the hands of racists and law enforcement. Complex Networks recognizes the power of its platforms and is committed to amplifying their stories and the voices of our communities to work for justice.