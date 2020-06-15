After news hit us that drive-in cinemas were being made available across select cities in the UK, the real thing is set to make its return imminently. The coronavirus pandemic has prevented us all from kicking back and watching the latest flick, however AMC Theatres has shared its plan to reopen "almost all" of its UK cinemas next month.

AMC have already opened ten branches in Spain, Portugal, Germany and Norway, and now the company that owns the ODEON cinema chain will continue to open other spots globally after being forced to shut up shop back in March due to the virus outbreak.

The CEO of AMC, Adam Aron, said that plans to get back to business in the UK and America were based upon "optimising the timeliness, safety and profitability of our reopening."

The reopening of the cinemas does come with certain measures, such as maintaining a dialogue with worldwide governments and receiving expert guidance on public health and safety.

The company also said that they're preparing batches of "personal protection equipment, cleaning protocols, limited theatre capacity, blocked seating and other strategies."

What movie do you plan on watching first?