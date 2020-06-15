Two illegal raves were held in Greater Manchester over the weekend, with one resulting in a death, a rape, and three stabbings.

The two "quarantine raves" saw 6,000 people head to Daisy Nook Country Park and Carrington Park late on Saturday to party. Police said the illegal raves had "tragic consequences" after a man died of a suspected drug overdose and an 18-year-old woman was sexually attacked in Carrington. There were around 4,000 people at the Daisy Nook rave in Failsworth, Oldham, but there were no reported crimes.

The three stabbings took place on the Carrington site, with one of the attacks leaving an 18-year-old man with life-threatening injuries. Two other men, aged 25 and 26, were injured in separate stabbings, leading to a 25-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

Assistant Chief Constable, Chris Sykes, said that the illegal outdoor events were a clear breach of the current coronavirus legislation, and that officers "were met with violence, resulting in items being thrown and a police car being vandalised."

Sykes also said they are "investigating the rape of an 18-year-old woman." The family of the victim have been informed and the police are supporting her and her family.