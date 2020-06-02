Los Angeles Police Chief Michael Moore walked back his claim on Monday that looters carry as much blame for the death of George Floyd as the Minneapolis officers who actually killed him.

"I misspoke when I said his blood was on their hands, but certainly their actions do not serve the enormity of his loss," Moore said at the 29:59 mark of the video below. "What his name should stand for is the catalyst for change...I regret the remarks of that characterization, but I don't regret, nor will I apologize to those who are out there today, committing violence, destroying lives and livelihoods, and creating this destruction. His memory deserves reform. His memory deserves a better Los Angeles, a better United States, and a better world."

"His death—a week ago—in looking at the video that I've seen, and every law enforcement professional that I know, was at the hands of the police officer and officers who stood by," Moore asserted at the 29:05 mark.

His apology(?) came after he addressed the rise in looting and violence earlier in the press conference, saying at the 15:45 mark, "His [Floyd's] death is on their hands, as much as it is on those officers."

LAPD chief Michael Moore even received backlash from a more well-known Michael Moore.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also reiterated that those four Minneapolis officers were solely responsible for Floyd's killing.