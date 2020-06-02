As inspiring protests continue across the country following the murder of George Floyd, new details have been announced regarding the funeral and memorial services being held in his honor.

The first memorial service, per an ABC News breakdown of the multi-city tributes, is set for 1 p.m. local time on June 4 at North Central University's Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis. Al Sharpton will give a national eulogy at the service. Ben Crump, an attorney representing George Floyd's family, will also deliver what's described in the report as a "national criminal justice address."

In Raeford, North Carolina—the state where George Floyd was born—a memorial service is scheduled for June 6 at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters. The public viewing runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. local time, with the memorial service set to begin at 3 p.m.

And in Houston, where George Floyd spent much of his life, a celebration of life service is scheduled for June 8. Per the report, public visitation at the Texas event is from 12 to 6 p.m. local time at the Fountain of Praise on Hillcroft Avenue. A private funeral service will also be held there at 11 a.m.

Earlier this week, Floyd Mayweather offered to cover the funeral expenses.

For info on how to help those protesting in the wake of George Floyd's murder, give this widely shared link a look. Bail funds are also being raised by multiple organizations as police continue targeting activists and journalists alike. For more on how to help, click here.