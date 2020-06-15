Florida is one of the states leading the charge to reopen its economy. Yet, its decision to transition to Phase 2 of the post-coronavirus plan has cost some local business owners.

Newsweek reported on Monday that at least three bars in Northern and Central Florida announced that they would temporarily close down their establishments due to customers testing positive for the virus over the weekend.

Two of the three bars are located in Jacksonville Beach. The owner of Lynch's Irish Pub, Keith Doherty, confirmed to the local CBS affiliate that it was closed for sanitation.

Also, the owner of Jacksonville Beach's Wreck Tiki Lounge, Fernando Meza, released a statement regarding the bar's closing.

"Our establishment has become aware of positive tests for COVID-19 and have visited our business," Meza wrote per Newsweek. "We will be closed the next few days to sanitize the bar and send our staff to get tested."

The third bar, Kiwi's Pub & Grill, is in Altamonte Springs, Florida. It released an announcement on Friday informing its customers that they would be closed for business.

"It saddens me to say that Kiwi's will be closing temporarily effective immediately. We have been informed by six different people today that they have been infected with the coronavirus and they have been inside Kiwis's within the last week," the statement reads. "This may seem like an extravagant step, however, we are taking no chances with the health of our staff and our customers."

Governor Ron DeSantis allowed bars, taverns, and pubs to start accepting customers at half capacity on June 5. This adhered to the state's Phase 2 guidelines which exclude Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties as they are determining their own timeline.

Florida has reportedly seen an increase in coronavirus cases since reopening. Per the state's Department of Health, over 2,500 new cases were confirmed on Saturday. This adds to the more than 75,000 Floridians who have contracted the virus since the outbreak leading to over 2,900 deaths.