A judge set an unconditional bail for the ex-police officer accused of murdering George Floyd, Derek Chauvin, at $1.25 million on Monday.

Chauvin made his first court appearance through a video monitor from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights, HuffPost reports. He is being held on second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.

Chauvin's $1.25 million bail is higher than the nearly $75,000 bail given to the three other officers at the scene. He has the option to post a $1 million bond if he adheres to certain conditions that include travel restrictions and no contact with Floyd's family.

The 19-year veteran was arrested by Minneapolis police on May 29, four days after Chauvin was caught on camera with his knee on George Floyd's neck for nine minutes. Chauvin arrived on the scene because Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at a convenience store. The officer's ensuing actions are believed to have constricted Floyd's ability to breathe, resulting in his death.

The incident was caught on camera by a bystander and quickly uploaded to the internet. Witnessing Floyd's death created outrage across the city. Protests expanded to all 50 states, as well as other countries, with citizens calling for justice, tired of falling victim to racist police brutality. Since Floyd's death, protesters have consistently taken to the streets to demand justice for him and others—including Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery—killed at the hands of police.