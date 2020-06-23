Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from July 4 in England, however social distancing rules will still be in place.

The PM said in his daily briefing that people should still remain 2 metres apart where possible, but a "one metre plus" rule will be integrated once the openings begin.

From the same July 4 date, two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight with social distancing, however Boris Johnson has warned that all of these new steps are "reversible" if numbers of coronavirus infections and deaths begin to rise again.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford have both said that they are sticking with the current 2 metre rules for the time being.

Although some of the favoured destinations are opening on July 4, indoor gyms, swimming pools, nail bars and indoor play areas will still continue to remain closed.

Pubs, bars and restaurants will only be serving via table services indoors, and owners have been asked to ensure they keep contact details of customers to help with contact tracing. Hair salons and barbers will still be able to supply the fresh trims we've been dreaming of since the start of the lockdown, but all people within the buildings must abide by protective rules which include using visors, masks and gloves.

It looks life is about to start gaining some form of normailty, but here's hoping we don't see any spikes.