An Anytime Fitness located in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin has come under scrutinity after it offered an "I Can't Breathe" workout routine. The offensive 35-minute routine was on display at the location, with a drawing of a silhouette of a man kneeling next to it. "I can't breathe...and don't you dare lay down," the whiteboard advertising the workout reads.

Just weeks after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck until he died, the image has gone viral and prompted an apology from Anytime Fitness.

"As leaders of Self Esteem Brands and Anytime Fitness brand, we were shocked and devastated to see that one of our franchise locations chose to offer an 'I Can't Breathe' workout," said co-founders Chuck Runyon and Dave Mortensen. "No matter the intent we absolutely do not condone the words, illustrations or actions this represents. To our employees, owners and members, we are truly and profoundly sorry that this incident occured."

The trainer who advertised the workoute regime is currently on leave, with his employment status under review. The owner of the branch also apologized on Facebook, but later deleted the apology and said it was put together to "honor George Floyd."

"We remain committed to working to inform and educate employees and owners worldwide to stand for our black communities including our members and employees," the statement from Anytime Fitness added.