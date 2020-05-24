While American citizens are desperately anticipating the second coronavirus wave, President Donald Trump felt like this was the perfect time to play some holes.

The President ventured back on to the golf course for the first time since declaring a national state of emergency to address the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, the Huffington Post reports.

CNN's Khalil Abdallah claimed that Trump arrived at the golf course at around 10:30 a.m. ET. The secret service members that were with the President were wearing masks, but Trump and his golfing partners did not have on face coverings. Yet, they did practice some social distancing as Trump rode in a golf cart alone without a caddy.

This comes after Friday's White House briefing when White House coronavirus task force official, Dr. Deborah Birx, told the media that Americans should go outside and enjoy Memorial Day weekend.

"So please as you go out this weekend, understand you can go out, you can be outside," Birx said. "You can play golf, you can play tennis with marked balls. You can go to the beaches if you stay 6 feet apart, but remember that that is your space and that's a space that you need to protect and ensure that you're social distanced for others."

Although the White House is pushing for safe ventures outdoors, the public isn't convinced that this is the wisest decision. As of Sunday, the COVID-19 death toll in America is inching towards 100,000 people. This is nearly double the numbers Trump and his administration predicted when the illness started to take hold. Also, citizens in states that have started to reopen are experiencing a second wave of cases, showing that the virus isn't as contained as previously thought.

As a result, when Donald Trump returned to the golf course on Sunday, a small number of protestors were on hand to remind him that the coronavirus is still taking lives.