After opening select McDonald's restaurants for delivery services last week, Maccy D's have now announced that they will reopen all 924 drive-thrus in the UK next week.

Following their reopening trail, the fast-food giant have stated that they are satisfied with the results and they are comfortable to open its entire drive-thru portfolio between June 2-4.

The franchise confirmed that they will be introducing the suite of safety measures that were announced during the trail on all sites; this will include using perspex screens installed at the drive-thru windows and inside the restaurant's kitchens.

Each member of staff will also have to have their temperature checked with a contactless thermometer when they arrive for their shift. Restaurants will also continue to only offer a limited menu and will not reintroduce breakfast.

In order to reduce the amount of static contact time between staff members and customers, each vehicle's spending will be capped at £25, with contactless payments being encouraged where possible.

The full announcement was made on Twitter:

We’re on our way back – all Drive-Thrus to reopen by 4th June pic.twitter.com/0Uxoif1Vxj — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) May 27, 2020

Happy eating!