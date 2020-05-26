The U.S. Department of Justice is investigating Ahmaud Arbery’s death as a hate crime, according to the family’s attorney, S. Lee Merritt.

Bobby Christine, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, will examine why Glynn County and the state of Georgia made no arrests in connection to the incident for over two months, CNN reports. Federal authorities are looking to open a criminal investigation into the actions of two district attorneys and members in the police department who purportedly conspired to cover up Arbery's murder. Christine will consider civil and criminal charges against the officials, and will look into whether the region has a history of violating its citizens’ civil rights.

According to TMZ, Merritt is also worried about a text message the police sent to a homeowner and Gregory McMichael’s neighbor, saying he should call McMichael if there was “action” near his home. Merritt's concern is that the message essentially deputized McMichael, meaning citizen’s arrest laws aren’t applicable and he would be regarded as a law enforcement officer.

Last week, William Bryan, the man who recorded Arbery’s shooting, was arrested and charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. His footage showed Gregory and Travis McMichael accosting Arbery before shooting him. The father and son were later arrested for Arbery’s death, and now face felony murder and aggravated assault charges.