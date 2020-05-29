Prime Minister Boris Johnson has returned with a fresh update on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PM stood and told the nation last night that groups of six people from different households will now be able to meet outside in England after he said all five tests to ease the lockdown were being met.

After speaking at the coronavirus briefing, Johnson said that people will be allowed to meet in gardens and other private outdoor spaces from Monday 1st June.

Along with this update, he also stated that primary schools and nurseries are now permitted to reopen at the start of next week, with Year 10 and 12 pupils being granted to "some face-to-face contact" from June 15.

"These changes mean that friends and family can start to meet their loved ones, perhaps seeing both parents at once or grandparents at once," Johnson said. He also went on to say that barbeques are allowed now too, as long as social distances are kept and people wash thier hands and use "common sense".

Although this news seems like we can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel, Johnson also said that people should not be making overnight stays and urdged them to avoid "seeing too many people from too many households" in quick succession.