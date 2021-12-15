Socks and underwear are useful gifts, sure, but there’s nothing more satisfying than unwrapping and unboxing a weighty new gadget or device. Whether or not you hate gifting and/or doing the shopping part, know that whoever is on the receiving end is going to appreciate the hell out of any of these tech gifts.

To make acquiring an appropriate gift for your tech-y bud less painful this year, we’ve sourced some of the best electronics available in Canada. There’s something for everyone, be it your brother who insists on pouring all of his money into high-stakes crypto and needs somewhere secure to store it, your old man who likes to keep track of who’s at his front door, or your significant other who desperately needs a phone upgrade. Here are 17 seriously dope tech gifts you can buy in Canada.