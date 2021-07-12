Achieving an endless existence is next on the agenda for an 11-year-old boy colloquially referred to as “Little Einstein.”

Indeed, 11-year-old Laurent Simons (a.k.a. Little Einstein) recently completed a quantum physics bachelor’s degree in only 18 months at the University of Antwerp in Belgium and is now—per a report earlier this month from Australia’s The Age—planning his doctorate studies.

Per the young scholar’s parents, the current plan is for studies to take place in the U.S., the UK, Israel, and his home country of Belgium.

In comments to reporters, the child’s mother said critics who have argued that her son should be engaging in other activities at this age simply don’t understand and can’t relate to the experience of raising such a child.