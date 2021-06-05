More than 100 cats were rescued from a New Jersey home after they were found living in “filthy” conditions.

The animals were discovered living in squalor in a South Bound Brook, New Jersey house on Canal Road. The cats were all malnourished and suffered from other health problems when police responded. A neighbor had called police to report a foul odor coming from the residence and found many cats living in filth. Some of the animals were even living inside walls, and authorities had to wear oxygen tanks as they prowled the residence because of the conditions.

“It is gut-wrenching to see so many cats and kittens living in filthy poor conditions wrote St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center on Facebook, who were collecting and caring for the cats.

Separately in Arkansas, a similar rescue effort was made by authorities, who rounded up 100 more than felines living in disgusting conditions in Greenbrier on Thursday. Over 100 cats, dead kittens, and one dog resided at the property. The Founder of Biscuit’s Legacy Rescue Group, a local animal rescue group in Arkansas, was contacted by advocates through NationalKitty.com, and Maggie Bradley quickly worked to find housing for the animals. “When I made this call, they put a plan into action, Bradley said. “They actually cleared out their cat room of healthy cats and transported most of them out and are setting up their cat room as a hospital ward.” The roundup was the result of the worse cat hoarding case in the state’s history. “This is the worst I’ve ever seen,” Bradley said.